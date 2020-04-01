WVU develops surgical mask extenders for medical workers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Innovation Hub, a prototyping center in the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources at West Virginia University, has successfully created surgical mask extenders to be used by healthcare professionals.

To protect themselves from exposure to coronavirus, medical professionals are now required to wear surgical masks throughout the duration of their shiftwork, according to WVU. This change has brought on another problem – the bands attached to the masks are causing irritation to the skin behind the ears, making them uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Innovation Hub staff members created mask extenders, which reduce the pressure behind the ears, affording the user an increased measure of comfort. According to a release, the Innovation Hub has made the directions for making the mask extenders publicly available.

WVU said the zip file includes dimensions, materials, instructions for cleanliness and design files. The original design was created by HP as a 3D print model and was modified by the Innovation Hub to be compatible with a laser cutter and waterjet. The design can be made in a variety of ways.

If other facilities have similar production capabilities, the Innovation Hub said it urges them to assist in this effort.

The Innovation Hub will serve as a central point of contact to deliver the mask extenders to the appropriate parties at WVU Health Sciences and other local healthcare facilities in need, WVU stated.

Contact Gene Cilento by email or by phone at 304-293-4088, for distribution.