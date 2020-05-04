WVU expert comments on meat shortage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many meat processing plants have temporarily closed or reduced operations, increasing concerns about meat shortages.

This is according to a West Virginia University press release, in which Kevin Shaffer, a livestock specialist with the WVU Extension Services, offers insight to West Virginia meat producers and consumers. Shaffer said in conjunction with temporary closures, there has been one major reason for what seems like meat shortages: panic-buying.

When asked if consumers should be panic-buying, Shaffer had this to say.

“No, they should not be panicking. The reason for the meat shortage is partly because of panic buying, no different than the issues with toilet paper. They should understand that the animals that are in the supply chain produced have not gone away because of the pandemic. Things are still there. The primary issue is that large slaughter facilities have large labor forces that have a concentration of people, and there’s issues of risk of spreading the virus among the labor force.” Kevin Shaffer, Livestock Specialist

Recently, Shaffer said President Trump signed an executive order requiring meat processors to remain open, so that should help with some of the supply chain issues the industry has been having recently.

Most of West Virginia’s beef producers, Shaffer said, sell live animals, so a big thing they will have to do going forward is to try to make a marketing plan. They have to start developing that marketing plan as soon as possible and get in a mode of creating as many value-added opportunities as possible for themselves.

As for the meat producers who have seen an increased amount of sales, who make up the minority, Shaffer said they’re going to have supply chain issues. He encourages them to work together to fill orders and meet the demand for local products.

Annually, West Virginia exports roughly 55 million pounds of retail cuts of beef and consumes about 100 million pounds, the release stated. This means that if push comes to shove, beef producers can limit the amount of meat they export to help meet the needs of the state.

Right now, Shaffer said he doesn’t think there is a shortage, but the ability of processing facilities to fully operate is the limiting factor.

“If processing facilities can maintain a healthy workforce, they can stay open,” Shaffer said.