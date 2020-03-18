WVU expert shares that ‘telehealth’ can help limit the spread of COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A team of researchers at WVU started working on a pilot project to help patients who have recently left a healthcare facility, after a long-term stay, communicate with doctors through technology, now that might be a weapon in combating COVID-19.

This strategy of using technology is known as Telehealth and fits into the recommended strategy of social distancing. As part of the initial Telehealth project, Steve Davis, an associate professor in the School of Public health, and his team enrolled the first four of about 30 rural west Virginians into the project a week ago according to a WVU press release.

How their method of telehealth works is a patient sets up a tablet device or a computer and then is monitored for things like temperature, pain, increased glucose or heart rate among others, in real time. These results are transmitted to nurses on a daily basis and then submitted to doctors and clinicians who come up with a treatment strategy.

“In the era of COVID-19, obviously, although we’re not directly screening for it, the benefits are going to be the same,” Davis said. “We’re preventing these relatively high-risk individuals from necessarily having to go back into the healthcare environment and being exposed to the virus.”

Currently, in their inital patients, Davis said, they are measuring symptoms like dry cough, which is a known indicator for COVID-19.

This, in theory, proves that their telehealth model can be adapted for diagnosing and assessing patients from home for the virus rather than having them in a hospital where they can contract it or spread it to others Davis said.

Telehealth is a strategy advocated by the Trump administration as well as healthcare professionals around the country. According to the release, President Trump called telehealth “a fairly new and incredible thing” and threw support behind increasing the number of telehealth programs to help handle the crisis.

“All of this, in harnessing the remote patient monitoring and the good old fashioned telephone will allow us to catch evolving issues before they get to point where someone may actually have to go to an urgent care,” Davis said.

If you are sick, healthcare professionals recommend calling the hospital, clinic or wherever you want to go before showing up. This is because if you are sick you risk infecting healthcare workers and others because they were unaware of your condition upon your arrival. Additionally, if you are not infected you can possibly contract it from someone in the hospital.

“Essentially, our advice would be very similar in the sense that it involves some sort of social distancing to perhaps staying put and look at some other courses of action rather than automatically going in and seeing a healthcare provider whether that be a PCP (primary care provider) or otherwise,” Davis said.