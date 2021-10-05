WVU extends indoor mask mandate through Oct. 20

Testing by the WVU Center for Inhalation Toxicology on the effectiveness of the gaiter face covering shown here found that it provides a respiratory containment of exhaled droplets comparable to a common over-the-ear cloth mask. WVU Photo/Dave Ryan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University (WVU) will be extending their indoor mask policy in all WVU through Oct. 20, no matter the person’s vaccination status.

The extension is for the mask mandate that was put into place back in September.

All campus buildings and facilities will require individuals to properly wear a mask while inside. This ruling does not apply to personal office spaces, in personal vehicles, when eating or drinking, or while engaging in fitness activities.

Masks will not be required in meetings of 10 or fewer people, or on residence hall floors and rooms if the person in question is fully vaccinated.

Masks will continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses through Jan. 18, 2022.

Students and employees who fail to properly follow health protocols and requirements will face disciplinary action through Student Conduct or Talent & Culture.

“We want to continue to be a good community partner to help further prevent the spread of the delta variant, and keeping these indoor mask requirements in place is the right decision given we have not yet seen a substantial decrease in hospitalization rates,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs. “This move will also allow for the adequate assessment of the COVID-19 status on our campuses following the University’s Fall Break (Oct. 7-8).”

WVU will continue to offer weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics with the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays from 1-3 p.m. in the lower gym of the Student Recreation Center, no appointment required. Free parking will be offered in lot ST-4

WVU students can also visit WVU Medicine Student Health in the Health and Education Building. Walk-in appointments are offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Monongalia County Health Department is also offering free vaccinations by appointment at 453 Van Voorhis Rd. Appointments can be made by calling the Monongalia County Health Department at 304-598-5119.

Other opportunities can be found at vaccines.gov.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Student Recreation Center at these times:

Mondays – 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesdays – noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays – noon to 4 p.m.

Thursdays – 8 a.m. to noon

Fridays – 8 a.m. to noon

Contact covidvaccine@mail.wvu.edu or returntocampus@mail.wvu.edu with any questions.