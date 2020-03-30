WVU Extension Service veterinarian clears up confusion related to coronavirus and cattle

Cows are seen at Tollgate farm on January 17, 2020 in Ancramdale, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A West Virginia University Extension Service veterinarian is trying to eliminate confusion related to coronavirus and cattle.

Darin Matlick

Courtesy: WVU

There remain several theories about where novel coronavirus originated and how it spread to humans. West Virginia University Extension Service veterinarian Darin Matlick is weighing in on one of those theories – whether or not humans can contract coronavirus from their cattle.

“Can you get coronavirus from your cattle? The short answer is no – to date, it’s not been shown that cows can transmit any type of coronavirus to humans,” said Matlick. “Cattle can, however, contract a strain of coronavirus that cause gastrointestinal issues, such as diarrhea, in baby calves early in life. Recent research also suggests coronavirus is involved in Bovine Respiratory Disease Complex.”

Matlick explained why some of these ideas have sprung up, and it begins at the source of the virus in China.

“Concerns around coronavirus and cattle have likely come up because the origin of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, is unknown. COVID-19 is believed to have been transferred from bats to an armadillo-like species to humans in the Wuhan open-air food markets. But, coronavirus is an RNA virus with many different strains, and COVID-19 is different than the coronavirus we see in cattle. The bovine strain of coronavirus is part of group 2a, while the human respiratory virus is part of subgroup 2b,” said Matlick.

Matlick said the name “coronavirus” is a familiar one to cattle farmers, and the lesson to learn from any confusion is to continue sanitary practices that have already been established.

“Many cattle producers will recognize the coronavirus name from the scours vaccines commonly given to cows in the last trimester to protect in baby calves. Regardless, cattle producers should always wash their hands after working with cattle and continue to practice proper biosecurity on their farms,” said Matlick.