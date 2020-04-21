WVU Hillel hosts virtual Jewish Holocaust Remembrance Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Hillel began reading names and information about Holocaust victims to honor Yom Hashoah, The Jewish Holocaust Remembrance Day.

This holiday is normally a 24-hour name reading that WVU Hillel holds in the Mountainlair every year. Due to the Coronavirus, they substituted it for 30 minute videos of them reading names and information of Holocaust victims online titled, “Unto Every Person A Name.”

Vice President of WVU Hillel Cagan Goldstein stated nearly 40 people read the victims date of birth, where they lived, how old they were and where they were murdered.

“We get people from all backgrounds to read names because one absolutely I think anyone you know whatever you believe in, whatever your background is, understands Holocaust was terrible we should remember it and make sure it never happens again,” explained Goldstein.

The holiday began on Monday at sundown and will continue until Tuesday night.

Those are interested in submitting a video for next year’s Yom Hashoah, WVU Hillel will post a signup sheet out several months in advance on their Facebook page, which can be found by clicking here.

To check out these videos, click the link here or watch below as all are linked in the playlist.