WVU launches online dashboard to track campus COVID-19 data

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Monday, West Virginia University announced that it has launched a new online dashboard to track and compile COVID-19 information collected during testing across the WVU System.

A press release from the university stated that as part of WVU’s commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of its campuses and surrounding communities, the dashboard will be updated Monday-Friday by 11 a.m. WVU officials said the dashboard will include information regarding students and employees broken out by campus. Updates will also be provided by the university on the WVU Safety social media accounts.

Officials said that in addition, WVU will share trends and other COVID-19-related updates with the public each week, or as necessary via WVUToday.

The release stated that mandatory COVID-19 testing is currently underway for students and employees returning to WVU’s campus this fall. Data for the Morgantown campus is available online here.

The release stated that all WVU community members in Morgantown are requited to report if they test positive for COVID-19, or if they are self-quarantining due to suspected or known exposure to the virus. Officials said that students should notify the WVU CARE Team and employees should notify WVU Medical Management.

COVID-19 testing has not yet begat at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser or WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley, according to the release.

Additional information and COVID-19 updates can be found on WVU’s Return to Campus website.