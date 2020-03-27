WVU Medicine addresses time it takes for patients to get COVID-19 test results

MORGANTOWN, W.V.a. – While the numbers of West Virginians being tested for the coronavirus has gone up, so has the amount of time it is taking for patients to their results back.

12 News has heard from a number of patients who have said they have experienced long wait times, in some cases, seven to eight days.

Drive-through testing at WVU Medicine’s United Hospital Center in Bridgeport

WVU Medicine, which is doing testing at multiple locations around the state, through a spokesperson, issued a statement on the delays, attributing them to slow returns from private, national lab companies:

“The two national reference labs – Quest and Lab Corp – are very slow to return results. We’re telling people 7-to-8 days, but it will likely take longer. People are understandably anxious and concerned during this time, and we share those concerns. We ask that people be patient with us and the folks in the national labs. We’re all doing the best that we can in these ever-changing times.”