WVU Medicine offers e-visit assessment for COVID testing

Medical personnel wearing a PPE, performing PCR with a swab in their hand, on a patient inside his car to detect if he is infected with COVID-19 (WVU Medicine image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Unsure whether or not you need a COVID test? WVU Medicine patients with COVID symptoms can now schedule an e-visit through MyWVUChart to determine whether or not they need a COVID test.

WVU Medicine announced on Friday that e-visits are a convenient way to reach a nurse navigator and eliminate the need to wait on hold to speak with someone for assessment. The nurse navigator team will use the information provided in the e-visit to assess whether the patient meets the criteria for COVID testing.

If the patient meets the testing criteria, the team will communicate through MyWVUChart and place an order for testing at one of the WVU Medicine drive-through testing centers. Results of the test will be made available to the patient through MyWVUChart and their primary care provider as soon as they are available.

Patients can access or register for MyWVUChart by visiting MyWVUChart.com or downloading the mobile MyChart app available for iOS and Android devices. To access, select E-visit from the main menu, and then choose the COVID-Nurse Navigator option. COVID-19 E-visits will be reviewed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The nurse navigators are not able to place testing orders related to travel or return to work.

The COVID-19 nurse navigator phone number is 304-598-6000, option 4.

Patients who need urgent or emergent medical care should not use the E-visit option. For medical emergencies, call 911 immediately.