WVU Medicine receives $780,000 from federal government to upgrade telehealth systems

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia United Health System, also known as WVU Medicine, has received $780,899 from the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Wireline Competition Bureau in order to improve their telehealth infrastructure.

The money, according to a FCC press release, will be used for network upgrades, telemedicine carts, tablets, laptops, video conferencing equipment and software licenses to conduct virtual visits with patients in their homes. President and Chief Executive Officer Albert Wright said he was excited about the funding because of the impact it will have on the health system.

Albert Wright

I think that’s going to be a big game-changer for us. As you know, we have seen a lot of changes with telemedicine virtual visits with COVID. We got traction like we’ve never seen and I’m hoping to capitalize on it and this will actually help us to do that quite a bit. Albert Wright – WVU Medicine President & CEO

Some of the things the funding will allow the health system to do, Wright said, is putting the technology right in the room, allowing patients to see loved ones if they cannot have in-person visits due to social distancing requirements or other reasons. Additionally, since the health system will be hard wiring its telemedicine infrastructure throughout its hospitals, rural communities will have better access to care.

Wright said telemedicine will take two forms at WVU Medicine.

“One is the direct video to video visits with a physician and a patient on the other side of that computer, where they are able to interact directly from the patient’s home without the physician necessarily being able to lay hands on the patient,” Wright said.

This will save patients time and allow for broader reaching care, Wright said. The other other form of telemedicine, he said is especially important for rural patients, which West Virginia has a lot of.

“We want to bring them into a clinic or a hospital, but maybe we do that at one of our network affiliated hospital,” Wright said. “For example, if somebody lives down in the Summersville area, we bring a patient in, allow that patient to be seen by a nurse practitioner, take blood pressure, do an examination. But then use telemedicine to have a Morgantown academic medical center physician see that patient, which kind of gives you the best of both worlds. We keep the patient from having to travel, the physician is able to see him, but we are still able to lay hands on them.”

Telehealth has always made some level of sense, Wright said, however, historically, insurance companies, as well as the federal government through Medicare and Medicaid were hesitant to pay for it. However, COVID-19 changed that perspective and let the genie out of the bottle. Now that the genie is loose, Wright said, he does not think they will ever manage to put it back in the bottle because telehealth is the future.

Wright said he is happy to have received the money from the FCC and also thankful for West Virginia’s Senators and their role in helping the health system secure the funding.

“Both Senator Manchin and Senator Capito were very supportive of getting this grant for us and went out of their way to help us with this,” Wright said. “During a time where — we’re in such a political world in the United States, we have two great Senators in Capito and Manchin in West Virginia. We’re very blessed and our health system and our patients are thankful for their efforts in helping us to secure this grant.”

The West Virginia United Health System was one of 62 funding applications to be approved by the FCC, which totals $23.25 million in funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the release, to date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has approved 367 funding applications in 45 states plus Washington, D.C. for a total of $128.23 million in funding.