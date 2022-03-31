MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine announced on Wednesday that it will be changing its COVID-19 testing process and removing the drive-thru format.

Starting Friday, April 1, drive-thru testing will no longer be offered at the WVU Medicine University Town Centre, according to a press release.

The release stated that the COVID testing process will move to a clinic-based model beginning April 2. After that, WVU Medicine patients will have to contact their primary care provider for a test order.

West Virginia’s COVID numbers have stayed dropped significantly in the past several months. As of March 31, West Virginia had 357 active COVID cases.

For a list of COVID-19 testing cites that are still open within WVU Medicine, click here.