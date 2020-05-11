WVU Medicine schedules ‘Park and Pray’ for frontline workers on Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine is inviting community members to pray for WVU Medicine employees and first responders while following social distancing guidelines at an interfaith, non-denominational prayer gathering this week.

The “Park and Pray” event is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, in the parking lots located directly in front of WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

WVU Medicine Chaplain

Allison Anderson

Park and Pray will be streamed live via WVU Medicine’s Facebook page, led by WVU Medicine Chaplain Allison Anderson. This will allow participants to remain in their cars for the gathering’s duration, while making the event accessible to those at home or inside the hospital.

To help WVU Medicine maintain a safe event, all those attending Park and Pray are asked to follow these rules: