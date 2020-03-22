WVU Medicine to implement no-visitor policy at all of its hospitals and outpatient clinics amid COVID-19 outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has announced that beginning on Monday, it will be implementing a no-visitor policy at all of its hospitals and outpatient clinics, with some limited exceptions.

A release from WVU Medicine stated that these exceptions are for end-of-life cases, pediatric patients and OB patients, who will all still be limited to just one visitor. The release stated that visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter WVU Medicine hospitals under any circumstances.

The release stated this policy change will become effective on Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m.

WVU Medicine, also known as the WVU Health Systems includes J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine Children’s in Morgantown; Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg; Braxton County Memorial Hospital in Gassaway; Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg; Jackson General Hospital in Ripley; Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson; Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser; Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale; St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon; Summersville Regional Medical Center in Summersville; and United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

The decision to implement a no-visitor policy comes as West Virginia now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and just nine days after WVU Medicine announced a limited visitation policy for its facilities.