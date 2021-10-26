WVU Medicine to offer COVID booster shots at Morgantown Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – COVID booster vaccines will be available at WVU Medicine’s vaccine clinic at the Morgantown Mall on Friday.

The clinic is located inside the Morgantown Mall at 9500 Mall Rd, at the former Sears location, the same place where the first WVU Medicine booster clinic was held.

Vaccines will be provided to those who were vaccinated at least six months ago with the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or at least two months ago with the Jannsen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

(WVU Medicine image)

The vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29.

The vaccines will be provided by appointment only to the following patients:

Those who are 65 years of age and older;

Those who are 18 years old or older who are immunosuppressed and/or have other underlying conditions that put them at high risk of contracting COVID-19; and

Those who are 18 years old or older who are in frequent contact with others exposed to COVID-19.

No walk-in appointments will be accepted.

If you meet the above criteria, you can schedule your booster shot by using MyWVUChart, by calling 855-WVU-CARE, or by visiting this website.

WVU Medicine warns that those who currently have COVID-19 are not eligible for the vaccine.

Anyone who believes they may have COVID and has symptoms consistent with the disease should contact their primary care provider and obtain a test. WVU Medicine COVID-19 testing locations and hours can be found online here.

For more information on COVID-19, visit WVUMedicine.org/COVID.