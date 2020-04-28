WVU recruiting participants for online course related to contact tracing efforts for coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University School of Public Health and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health are partnering on an initiative to recruit participants for a new online course, Contact Tracing for COVID-19.

Launching this week, this course aims to train a ready pool of public health investigators in West Virginia, according to a press release. All participants who complete the course are required to assist with contact tracing efforts as needed throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis.

According to WVU, ideal candidates for this initial offering include members of the National Guard and anyone assisting the DHHR or local health departments. Senior undergraduate and graduate level students in public health, health professional programs and related fields may still participate and are encouraged to consult with their academic mentors if activities in this course could count toward required clinical or service hours. All practical activities associated with the course will be tracked in iServe.

Didactic modules of the course include basics of infectious disease epidemiology with reference to COVID-19; general overview of COVID-19 testing; infection control measures for COVID-19; public health surveillance; and practical training in contact tracing using standardized methods developed by DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, the release states.

A capstone project connects each participant with a health department to complete contact tracings under supervision and is required for all participants, according to WVU.

The release explains that at present, this is a non-credit course, but a credit-bearing option for the summer semester is forthcoming. Participants interested in obtaining credit may wish to register for the course at a later date.

Anyone wishing to enroll must contact Joanna DiStefano. For more information on the course, please contact Chris Martin.