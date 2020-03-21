WVU reduces scholarship requirements after recent academic changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University is taking steps to reduce student stress while they are learning from home and away from campus.

The University recently announced that they will be reducing the needed requirements for scholarship renewal, so that students can focus on transitioning to online courses.

WVU is reducing the minimum grade point average (GPA) to 2.75 for all merit-based scholarships. Officials with the University explained that this will make it easier for students, parents, faculty and staff to know the requirements. Students will still need to make the 30 credit hour minimum per academic year.

Sandra Oerly-Bennett, Assistant Vice President of Student Financial Support explained that these requirement changes will allow for students to better manage their scholarships.

“West Virginia University students will be able to more easily focus on transitioning to online courses during the COVID-19 outbreak instead of being troubled about maintaining their scholarship eligibility during the end of the spring semester, as the University has taken steps to continue making higher education affordable,” Oerly-Bennett noted.

“Clear and transparent requirements will help students and their families to plan better financially to meet their costs,” Oerly-Bennett explained. “This change will also allow more students to retain their scholarships over their four years of study.”

Listed below are WVU scholarships that will be affected:

Scholarship of Distinction

Distinguished Achievement Scholarship

Bucklew Scholarship

Foundation Scholarship

University Merit Scholarship

International Scholarship

Transfer Scholarship

B&E Dean’s Scholarship

Reed College of Media Dean’s Scholarship

Davis Dean’s Scholarship

Engineering Excellence Scholarship

Academic Excellence

Blue and Gold

Presidential

Mountaineer

Vandalia

Other financial requirement changes have been made such as when the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission announced on Friday that a change in requirements would take place for state scholarships.

The commission announced the suspension of the GPA requirements for the PROMISE Scholarship, Higher Education Grant, Underwood-Smith Teacher Scholarship and Engineering, Science and Technology Scholarship from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year. The commission also extended the application deadline for the Higher Education Grant, the state’s need-based financial aid program, from April 15 to May 15.

The Council for Community and Technical College Education also made changes that will allow last-dollar-in grant program for students pursuing associate degrees. The council voted to suspend the community service requirements for spring awards and renewal GPA requirements for the following school year.

