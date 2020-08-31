WVU releases additional COVID-19 data as symptomatic and group testing begins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University released additional COVID-19 data on Monday, including the current number of students isolating and the current number of students quarantining due to possible contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

The release from the university stated that last week, WVU began ongoing testing focused on symptomatic individuals and sample testing of certain groups, including those living in residence halls, those participating in athletics and those participating in performing arts, among others, as necessary.

Officials said that as a result, the daily percentage of positive COVID-19 tests available on WVU’s public COVID-19 testing dashboard are expected to increase during symptomatic sample testing. The release stated that this is because these tests are for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and groups who are more likely to be at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Our testing is becoming much more focused on potential high-risk groups and individuals on campus as well continuing to identify any cluster outbreaks,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said. “We are also receiving self-reported cases from those who have tested positive through off-campus mechanisms such as urgent care clinics and primary care providers.”

WVU officials said that additional information, such as numbers of people in quarantine or isolation is also being compiled and will be updated on the dashboard in the coming days.

As of Monday, August 31, there are currently 140 students on the Morgantown Campus in isolation. Of those, 15 are isolating on-campus, 108 are isolating off-campus and 17 have opted to isolate at home (not in Morgantown), according to the release.

Additionally, the release stated that 472 students on the WVU campus are quarantining. Of those, 123 are in quarantine on-campus, another 331 are quarantining off-campus and 18 students decided to quarantine at home (not in Morgantown).

“The majority of students who are in quarantine have been identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive,” Coben said. “Because they are quarantining, they should not be spreading the virus on campus. However, we are watching these cases closely.”

WVU officials said that no new cases have been reported on WVU’s Beckley or Keyser campuses.

WVU’s dashboard will continue to be updated Monday-Friday 11 a.m. with information regarding students and employees broken out by campus (Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser). All positive results are sent directly to the state.