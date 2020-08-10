WVU releases first batch of COVID-19 testing results

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One week after launching its public dashboard to compile COVID-19 testing information across the West Virginia University system, a total of 67 positive results have been recorded out of 11,604 tests.

The tests were conducted between July 21 – August 9. The positive test results include 63 students and four faculty/staff members.

“We’re seeing a low number of positive case counts as a result of the broad testing efforts we’ve undertaken since July 20 on the Morgantown campus with a 0.58 percent total cumulative positivity rate,” said Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Urgent Care and Student Health Services. “Our testing efforts will cover all students, faculty and staff who will be on campus for the fall semester, and we are monitoring the results daily to keep an eye on any surges or upticks so that we can address them immediately.”