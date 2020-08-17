WVU releases second COVID-19 weekly trends report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has released it’s second COVID-19 weekly trends report following more testing.

The report was published on WVU’s public dashboard, which tracks and compiles COVID-19 information collected during testing across the WVU system. The second report of COVID-19 testing reported 96 positive test results out of 16,046 tests that resulted between July 21 – August 16, according to WVU.

Those positive results include 92 students and 4 faculty/staff members.

“As expected, we’re noticing a slight increase in positive case counts with students over the last week as more continue to get tested and move back to campus,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said. “We’ve had 29 new positive student cases and just one employee in the last week, and we are continuing to closely monitor the testing results of our students and employees and respond quickly with resources and support.”

The dashboard is updated Monday-Friday by 11 a.m. and includes information regarding students and employees broken out by campus. Updates are also provided by the University on WVU Safety social media accounts.