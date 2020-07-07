WVU sends letter outlining health and safety protocols for return to campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University sent a letter out to the campus community outlining safety procedures for students’ return to campus on August 18.

The letter outlines many safety procedures aimed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus and within the university’s community. These guidelines include maintaining social distancing, the requirement of face coverings/masks on all WVU campuses and being tested for COVID-19 and monitoring health conditions.

The letter was sent by Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop and Drs. Clay Marsh and Jeff Coben on Tuesday.

To read the full letter, click here.