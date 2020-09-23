WVU Starbucks location closes for 2nd time after coronavirus exposure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Starbucks location at The Market @ UPlace temporarily closed Wednesday after West Virginia University was notified of a COVID-19 exposure at the storefront.

According to a press release, WVU immediately implemented its safety protocols, initiating a deep cleaning of the space.

The university said it is also working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department in its case investigation and contact tracing.

WVU’s dining facilities underwent significant changes prior to the start of the semester to enhance health and safety precautions, the release explains. As a result, anyone who visited the Starbucks location should self-monitor for symptoms, but health experts said potential exposure in this environment is minimal.

The Starbucks location reopened Sept. 18 following a prior COVID-19 exposure at the storefront on Sept. 2. Starbucks plans to reopen Sept. 24 following this most recent exposure, WVU said.

Students and employees can learn more about how to respond to potential COVID-19 exposure at the What to Do If … page of the Return to Campus website.

Additionally, all faculty, staff members and students are reminded to participate in the daily wellness survey to help the university monitor COVID-19 infection rates and community spread.

The Hugh Baby’s location at Evansdale Crossing is also expected to reopen Sept. 24 after a reported exposure earlier this month.