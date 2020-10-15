WVU Starbucks location temporarily closes for 3rd time due to COVID-19 exposure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A West Virginia University Starbucks location has temporarily closed for the third time since early September for exposure to COVID-19.

The same Starbucks location closed temporarily on September 2, and again on September 23 due to COVID-19 exposure.

A press release from WVU stated that the Starbucks location at the Market @ UPlace temporarily closed on Thursday after WVU was notified of a COVID-19 exposure at the storefront.

The release stated that WVU immediately implemented its safety protocols, initiating a deep cleaning of the space. Additionally, the release stated that WVU is working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department in its case investigation and contact tracing.

The release stated that WVU’s dining facilities underwent significant changes prior to the start of the semester to enhance health and safety precautions. As a result, anyone who visited the Starbucks location should self monitor for symptoms, but health experts said potential exposure in this environment is minimal, according to the release.

WVU officials said the Starbucks location plans to reopen of Sunday, October 25.