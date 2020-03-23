WVU students waiting on news about spring graduation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The coronavirus has affected universities across the country, including West Virginia University. Mountaineers have heard limited information about what will happen with spring commencements.

The school has already extended spring break through this week, the 23rd-27th, for in-person classes only. Classes will resume Monday March 30th and will be online classes only until the end of the spring semester.

Since then there have been no further announcements about spring events, including graduation. They have said that registration for summer 2020 and fall 2020 classes have been pushed back.

Baylee Roberts is a senior at WVU. She worked throughout college and was a full time student so she could graduate in spring 2020. She explained that it’s devastating, she won’t get that opportunity to walk across the stage and receive her diploma.

“I worked two jobs throughout college the whole time, to put myself through school and trying to make my own way to pay for all my own things,” said Roberts. “I’m also in class full time, taking 20 credit hours a semester, I’m getting A’s in everything. Now I’m not going to get to walk, and to really have something to show for all the hard work I’ve put in.”

For Roberts specifically, she was planning on walking in the spring graduation with her friends, then finishing her last college course in the summer and receiving her diploma then. Some other students were already planning on starting jobs as soon as they graduate. Like Roberts, those students aren’t sure what adjustments will be made if any, if things continue to be postponed.

The University has planned to release more information about upcoming event on Wednesday, March 25.