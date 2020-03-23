WVU to make accommodations for students who cannot return home, need to stay in the dorms and use dining halls

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University decided to suspend all in-person classes after spring break to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and that decision affects many students who don’t have the option of going home and or completing schoolwork from there.

Dean of Students Corey Farris said that WVU is accustomed to having students stay in dorms during breaks when most students are gone so they have the know-how to help students who need to stay. Students can need to stay because of a variety of reasons, Farris said, for example: they are from another country, have no wifi at home or they don’t have a safe space to return to.

For that reason, Farris said, WVU has three residential halls and one dining hall on stand by for all of those who will need to remain on campus. However, he said they will try to keep students separate, try to practice social distancing and all other techniques recommended for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re not going to be having our dining halls in full operation, where students can come down and sit as a group,” Farris said. “It will be carryout only so they will come into the dining hall for their meals, get a to-go hot meal, take it back to their room and enjoy their meals.”

Farris continued and explained that cleaning processes will be hightened.

“In addition, the folks that are responsible for keeping things clean will also be taking those extra steps, knowing where those students are, making sure that the bathrooms are clean, making sure the doorknobs, elevator push buttons, and all those high touch areas get extra attention because we will have students in those areas.”

It is difficult to say how many students they will need to house, he said, but based on the number who regularly stay during breaks it could be a minimum of anywhere from 40-60 students.

There are many students who have registered to stay but some times they figure something else out so the university does not yet know the final number of people who will require housing and dining services.

Farris said he is appreciative”of WVU students for playing their part and following the recommendations to stay away from school if possible.

“I’m certainly proud of our students who are taking this seriously and understand that this is a unique time and that it’s all of us that’s going to help our community and help our healthcare system, quite frankly, not get overwhelmed,” Farris said.

Online classes are due to start Monday, March 30.