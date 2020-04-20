YCF donates more than $40,000 to 19 non-profits that are facing greater demands during COVID-19 outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia (YCF) has awarded more than $40,000 in grant money to 19 non-profits that are having greater demands during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Patty Showers Ryan, YCF’s president, said the money was donated by community members, businesses and corporations alike who see the demand in the community and wanted to do their part to help. Ryan explained that all of the donations go to the agencies and that the awarding of grants will not be a one time deal.

“We have a cycle set up that we’re going to make grant awards every other week for as long as this emergency continues and I suspect — we’re seeing a lot of need for food pantries and shelter,” Ryan said. “We’re hearing more that there may be some needs for domestic violence types of victims that may have dealt with domestic violence.”

Ryan continued.

“Other immediate human needs that may occur during this time of stay at home order, during this pandemic, we’re going to roll out grants to these nonprofit agencies every other week and we have a fund set up at YCF to receive those donations. Our grant committee will review the requests every other week and make those awards for as long as we need to or for as long as we receive donations and contributions to that.”

YCF, Ryan said, is grateful for all the donations that have and that will come in and that she is grateful for the nonprofits working hard for their community.

If you are interested in donating, there is a way of doing so on their website, Ryan said. you can also contact them by phone at 304-296-3433.

“We will accept checks as well to the fund, we will contribute 100 percent of the funds to the community,” Ryan said. “And also it’s important for those nonprofits to know that are seeing an increase in demand for their services that they can apply for these funds. There is a simplified application on our website that they can complete anytime.”

According to a YCF press release, the 19 organizations to receive grant money from their Emergency Impact Fund are:

Bartlett House, Inc.; Bi-County Nutrition Program, Inc.; Christian Help, Inc.; Connecting Link, Inc.; Food for Preston; Harrison County Senior Citizens Center; Homes for Harrison; Libera, Inc.;

Marion County Schools; Monongalia County Starting Points Family Resource Center (Shack

Neighborhood House); Morgantown Area Meals on Wheels; Pantry Plus More, Inc.; Preston

County Workshop; Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center; Salvation Army –

Morgantown; Taylor County Family Resources; The Clarksburg Mission, Inc.; the United Way of

Marion and Taylor Counties; and the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.