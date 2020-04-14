Yoga Instructor offers online classes to help others keep training while in quarantine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many work out instructors have decided to teach online classes, to help others continue to stay on their routines.

Yoga Instructor Colleen Harshbarger has been using the Zoom app to teach her yoga classes online. She explained that it is important to take a step back from the chaos of the pandemic.

“I think that right now we all need to do what we can to help each other stay grounded, to stay present, to be intentional about what kinds of energy really we’re putting out into the world,” explained Harshbarger. “And do our best to help each other and ourselves.”

Harshbarger is an experienced registered yoga teacher and has been teaching since 1994. She explained that she wanted to find the best way to be accessible during this time.

“I wanted to make a offering in a way that would be helpful to my students but also accessible to anybody that would benefit from it,” said Harshbarger.

She explained there are a lot of tools in Yoga, many of which can teach people how to self-regulate and find peace.

“The way the use their mind, the way they use their breath, the way they experience emotion, the way they move their bodies,” described Harshbarger.

Each online class is appropriate for all levels and includes alignment-oriented yoga poses, breath work, yoga philosophy and meditation. Sign up is required for each class, and the class is offered at a fee of $8.

Harshbarger also offers a free coupon to those who cannot afford the class during this time.

To sign up, or learn more information about the online Yoga classes, by clicking here to go to the well being West Virginia website.