Your Community Foundation establishes emergency impact fund to aid in impact of COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc.(YCF) Board of Directors has established the “Emergency Impact Fund for North Central West Virginia” to assist nonprofits in addressing the immediate impacts and needs of COVID-19.

YCF has contributed an initial $10,000 to this non-endowed fund. YCF has emphasized that individuals, corporations, donor advisors, and private foundations to join this effort by making gifts to the fund. All of donations made to this emergency fund will be distributed directly to local nonprofits that are most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to supporting our local nonprofits. Many agencies are facing increased demand for services, facility closures, the cancellation of major fundraisers, and many other detrimental impacts,” said YCF President, Patty Showers Ryan. “While we do not yet know the long-term effects of this pandemic, we do know the nonprofit organizations in our region are facing immediate challenges, particularly as they work to meet the needs of our most vulnerable community members.”

While YCF’s primary mission is to build permanent, sustainable endowment funds to benefit communities in the area, the Board of Directors believed that the Foundation is positioned to respond to community needs such as the COVID-19 pandemic, in anyway that they can. YCF serves communities in Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston and Taylor counties.

“The creation of the Emergency Impact Fund represents an extension of YCF’s commitment to supporting nonprofits in North Central West Virginia,” said YCF Board Chair, Jim Griffin. “This fund provides a collaborative way to support the critical work of caring for our citizens during this time of tremendous need.”

Nonprofits operating in YCF’s service area of Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties will be eligible to apply for grants from this fund beginning April 1. To ease the burden on these organizations, YCF will offer a streamlined, expedited application process. The online application can be found on YCF’s website by clicking here.

To make a donation to the Emergency Impact Fund for North Central West Virginia, checks made payable to “YCF” may be sent to PO Box 409, Morgantown, WV 26507. Officials stated that all checks need to include “Emergency Impact Fund” in the memo line.

Contributions may also be made online, by clicking here. All contributions, officials explained, are tax-deductible. For more information please call (304) 296-3433.