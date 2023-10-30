CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Halloween comes candy, costumes and trick-or-treating, but there are also safety concerns. Officials from the West Virginia State Police and AAA shared some tips to keep your child safe.

Costume Safety

Children under 12 should have an adult with them them.

If costume is not of a bright color or shiny, you can add reflective tape to help drivers with night visibility.

Flashlights and glow stick use is highly encouraged.

Make sure costumes fit properly, the costume should not drag on the ground as this guards against tripping or falling.

Officials advise you check for the label, “flame resistant” to make sure all parts of your child’s costume will be safe.

Avoid costumes with big baggy sleeves, large capes, or billowing skirts.

Make sure their vision is not impaired by the mask they wear; it should fit securely, they can easily breathe and have their full vision.

Candy Safety

Go through children’s candy and make sure that it’s safe before they eat it.

Encourage kids not to eat the candy while trick-or-treating but instead wait until they get back home.

Dr. Gina Robinson from Cleveland Clinic Children’s said that if parents don’t feel comfortable letting their kids trick-or-treat, there are other options. “If they are just too worried to send them out, or their allergies are severe, maybe doing something at home—having a Halloween party, inviting a few friends over so that they can have a more controlled environment.”

Another alternative to trick-or-treating is attending a trunk-or-treat event instead.

Children are not the only ones celebrating the holiday, Halloween continues to be one people of all ages celebrate. A lot of that celebration includes parties where alcohol is served. Officials say you have a plan on how to get home safely by either having a designated driver or calling for a ride.

According to the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, between 2017 and 2021, 159 people were killed in drunk driving crashes on Halloween.