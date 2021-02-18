COVID-19 WIC waivers renewed

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Efforts to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic are being extended. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced federal waivers for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program were renewed.

The waivers allow current WIC participants and eligible families to be certified, obtain benefits and receive nutrition and breastfeeding education virtually. The goal is to allow for the continued safe operation of the program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The challenges of the pandemic have not prevented the West Virginia WIC Program from providing vital services,” said Heidi Staats, Director of the Office of Nutrition Services. “The WIC Program has adapted to ensure services continue, while also prioritizing the safety and well-being of staff and participating families.”

The program is administered by the DHHR’s Bureau of Public Safety. The waivers come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. For more information about WIC or to find a WIC clinic location to receive remote services, visit dhhr.wv.gov/wic or call (304) 558-0030.