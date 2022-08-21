WOONSOCKET, R.I. – Flu season is just around the corner so its time to swing by your nearest CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic establishments to receive your flu shots. CVS Health has announced that these locations will be accepting digital and walk-in appointments, including extended evening and weekend hours, all days of the week, for people of all ages.

Vaccination appointments can be made for CVS Pharmacy by visiting CVS.com, going through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by texting FLU to 287898. An immunization appointment can be scheduled with a MinuteClinic provider at MinuteClinic.com.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best time to get your flu vaccination would be early in the fall, ideally no later than the end of October. Both providers carry multiple flu vaccine options.

“Due to weaker immune systems, seniors often bear the heaviest health burden when it comes to flu,” said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic and Vice President, CVS Health. “This year, the CDC recommends that people over age 65 get the higher dose vaccine to ensure they receive the most effective protection possible when it comes to preventing the flu.”

The flu vaccine can be co-administered with any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as immunizations for pneumonia and shingles. CVS pharmacists and MinuteClinic providers will help patients determine which vaccines are available to them based on their vaccination history.

An on-site flu vaccination clinic staffed by qualified CVS Pharmacy vaccinators can be scheduled for institutions, businesses and other kinds of groups.

“Throughout the pandemic, CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic have been trusted, local vaccination providers,” said Prem Shah, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Pharmacy. “The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated. To encourage people to do so, we’re offering a seamless vaccination experience where patients of all ages can safely and conveniently receive this important immunization, as well as remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, on days and at times that work best for them.”

For more information, including the ability to schedule a vaccination clinic, visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/flu/clinics.