Davis Health System introduces new mobile check-in tool

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Health System has a new mobile tool that allows incoming patients to tell the hospital they are on the way for emergency care.

According to the Davis Health System website, the new tool will give the department a notice to be prepared for their arrival, and in turn, speed up the patient care process.

On Wednesday, Davis Health System officials announced in a press release that they are expecting to be at full capacity over the holidays due to an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations and some urgent care facilities being closed for the holiday. According to a press release from Davis Health System, hospitals “are seeing high numbers of patients with other medical conditions requiring hospital care such as flu, heart diseases, cancer and trauma.”

While the new check-in system is intended to save time and make the ED more efficient, Davis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Chua warned that the app is not intended to be used for life-threatening situations.

The tool is available for patients going to Davis Medical Center in Elkins, Broaddus Hospital in Philippi and Webster County Memorial Hospital in Webster Springs.