Davis Health System introduces new mobile check-in tool

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Davis Health System has a new mobile tool. (WBOY Images)

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Health System has a new mobile tool that allows incoming patients to tell the hospital they are on the way for emergency care.

According to the Davis Health System website, the new tool will give the department a notice to be prepared for their arrival, and in turn, speed up the patient care process.

On Wednesday, Davis Health System officials announced in a press release that they are expecting to be at full capacity over the holidays due to an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations and some urgent care facilities being closed for the holiday. According to a press release from Davis Health System, hospitals “are seeing high numbers of patients with other medical conditions requiring hospital care such as flu, heart diseases, cancer and trauma.”

While the new check-in system is intended to save time and make the ED more efficient, Davis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Chua warned that the app is not intended to be used for life-threatening situations.

The tool is available for patients going to Davis Medical Center in Elkins, Broaddus Hospital in Philippi and Webster County Memorial Hospital in Webster Springs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories