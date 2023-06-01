ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Davis Health System, which includes three hospitals in north central West Virginia, intends to join the larger West Virginia health system, Vandalia Health.

According to a press release, the two have signed a non-binding letter of intent that, when finalized, will enhance medical services in the Elkins, Philippi and Webster Springs communities.

The partnership will join Davis Medical Center, Broaddus Hospital and Webster Memorial with a number of other hospitals in the area, such as Mon Health facilities, which merged with the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Health System to create Vandalia Health last year.

“Both systems share the values of providing high-quality care as close to home as possible,” the release from Vandalia Health said.

The transaction will be closed after needed regulatory and government approvals are finalized.