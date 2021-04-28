Davis Medical Center creates new program for high school graduates interested in healthcare

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Medical Center is starting a new program to give career experience to students in its community.

The Academy program gives graduating high school seniors a chance to get paid experience in the nursing field.

The 10-month program will cycle selected students through different areas of the hospital, giving them experience under a professional mentor.

Officials said it’s a way to provide both job training to area students and an incentive to stay near home.

“We want to keep kids here in Elkins. You know, a lot of times, kids will want to get outside, they want to leave and they don’t want to come back. Well, this gives, I think, some of our kids that don’t want to go to college, that aren’t sure of what their next step is going to be. They do know they like healthcare. This gives them an opportunity to come here, get in our doors, see how we do things and then, hopefully, keep them home,” said Chad Ware, physician and community liaison for the hospital.

Applications for the program must be received by May 17. More information on how to apply can be found here.