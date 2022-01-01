DHHR warns of vaccine status spam message

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has sent out an alert after a series of reports said that individuals were receiving spam text messages asking them to “validate their driver’s license through the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The DHHR has said that they did not release any such message and suggest that any individual who has received this message should not click on the link provided and delete the text immediately.

The spam text message reads: “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below” (with a clickable link). It then states, “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”

An additional spam message reads: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents.”

It is important to remember that the DHHR will never ask for personal information via text message.