CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yes, really! In March, Hillcrest Veterinary Clinic in Morgantown posted on Facebook to shout out a dog named Odin who gave life-saving blood to another canine patient.

When asked by 12 News, Hillcrest said these kinds of infusions are not performed often, but in certain situations can save the life of a dog or cat. Veterinaries source blood from two primary sources:

Animal blood banks like the North American Veterinary Blood Bank or Animal Blood Resources International supply blood products to veterinaries commercially.

Donors that supply blood as needed, which can often be pets from the same household or the pets of veterinary staff.

Hillcrest said that when they look for donors they look for pets that are healthy and up-to-date on vaccines, are free of diseases that come from insects like fleas and ticks and have normal blood cell counts.

Dogs and cats also have blood types just like people do, but they don’t have the same blood types as people. Additionally, dogs and cats can donate to different breeds provided they have the same blood type.

According to Animal Blood Resources International (ABRI), dogs have five different blood groups or Dog Erythrocyte Antigen groups (DEA), DEA 1, 3, 4, 5, and 7, and it’s possible for a dog to have just one blood group or a combination of groups. Cats on the other hand have three different blood types or Feline Erythrocyte Antigen groups (FEA): A, B and AB.

If you’re looking to have your pet become a blood donor, contact your local veterinarian to see how you can get your dog or cat involved.