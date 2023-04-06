BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the recent bill passed through West Virginia legislation that bans synthetic Delta-8 from being sold statewide, consumers are concerned about how to check the validity of their product.

Delta-8 is seen to be an easier alternative, as it is an isomer of Delta-9. It naturally occurs in very small percentages making it weaker with less of a psychoactive response. Consumers often gravitate towards Delta-8 for pain relief or sleep aid as the effects are much lighter than that of Delta-9.

12 News spoke with Tyler Marks, Sales and Operations Manager at BESTLabz extraction and lab and owner of Doc Jon’s retail products, on indications of whether the product is synthetic or natural.

“Unfortunately, it’s very difficult to tell what a good product on the market is right now. Thankfully, with the new bill that passed the Department of Agriculture will get more involved. There’s going to be a stricter registration process and hopefully the state can create a way to identify what products have been registered. Whether it’s a seal, or some type of stamp so customers can have faith in the product that they’re buying. Currently, and prior to the bill, there is a lot of illicit products on the market that may be high in Delta-9 and is just labeled in having Delta-8. Or products that haven’t been taken through proper cleaning and refinement process.” Tyler Marks

A few of Marks’ tips on what people should look for are lab results readily available on the packaging, potency listed on labels, warning statements, and age restriction labels as they are typically positive indicators that the products are safe.

“At Doc Jon’s all our products are made in-house, from soil to oils is what we like to say. The plants are grown on the farm and processed at our refinement lab,” Marks said. “We offer Delta-8 gummies and vape cartridges, tinctures, along with other different cannabinoid products like CBD, CBG, and CBN all to target different ailments and to offer more benefit to our customers.”

Marks encourages those who are interested in learning more about Delta-8’s benefits to visit Doc Jon’s Bridgeport and Fairmont locations.