MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – In recognition of National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross and pro football player Peyton Manning are asking the public to donate blood for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

According to a release from the American Red Cross, over the course of January, people who give blood, platelets or plasma will be “automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII.” This will include in-stadium pre-game activities, access to the Super Bowl Experience, a round-trip to Phoenix, Arizona, hotel accommodations from Feb. 10-13 and a $500 gift card for expenses.

“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect,” Manning said.

To make an appointment, you can visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-733-2767. You can also make an appointment or learn more by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on your Alexa Echo.

Blood and platelet donors wishing to do their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online can use RapidPass which can be accessed at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or by using the Blood Donor App.

According to the release, “all blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.”

Those wanting to help the Red Cross in other ways can volunteer as a blood donor ambassador to help donors have a positive donation experience or can become transportation specialists to deliver donations to hospitals. To apply, simply contact Katie Thompson at Katie.Thompson@redcross.org or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.