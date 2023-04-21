CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 22, and lots of places in West Virginia are accepting old prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of locations in north central West Virginia’s major cities. If you don’t see a drop-off location near you, you can search for your ZIP code on the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration website.

AreaLocation
ClarksburgWalgreens on Rosebud Avenue
ClarksburgLouis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
ClarksburgCity Hall
ClarksburgWalmart – East Point Shopping Center
BridgeportBridgeport Police Department
FairmontFairmont Police Department Public Safety Building
Doddridge CountyDoddridge County Sheriff’s Department
Doddridge CountyWest Virginia State Police West Union
MorgantownSAM’s Club Pharmacy on University Town Centre Drive (Granville PD)
MorgantownPierpont Landing Pharmacy
MorgantownKroger at Suncrest Town Centre
MorgantownThe Village at Heritage Point off J.D. Anderson Drive
MorgantownMonongalia County Sheriff’s Department
MorgantownMon Health Medical Center
Braxton CountyBraxton County Courthouse
Pocahontas CountyPocahontas County Sheriff’s Office

Some pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS have safe medication disposal boxes that are operational year-round. While not all CVS and Walgreens locations have a box, according to CVS’s website, all stories without a box now offer DiposeRx at no cost to patients filling an opioid prescription, and Walgreens’ website says that DisposeRx packets are available by request.