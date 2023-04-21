CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 22, and lots of places in West Virginia are accepting old prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here’s a breakdown of locations in north central West Virginia’s major cities. If you don’t see a drop-off location near you, you can search for your ZIP code on the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration website.
|Area
|Location
|Clarksburg
|Walgreens on Rosebud Avenue
|Clarksburg
|Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
|Clarksburg
|City Hall
|Clarksburg
|Walmart – East Point Shopping Center
|Bridgeport
|Bridgeport Police Department
|Fairmont
|Fairmont Police Department Public Safety Building
|Doddridge County
|Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department
|Doddridge County
|West Virginia State Police West Union
|Morgantown
|SAM’s Club Pharmacy on University Town Centre Drive (Granville PD)
|Morgantown
|Pierpont Landing Pharmacy
|Morgantown
|Kroger at Suncrest Town Centre
|Morgantown
|The Village at Heritage Point off J.D. Anderson Drive
|Morgantown
|Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department
|Morgantown
|Mon Health Medical Center
|Braxton County
|Braxton County Courthouse
|Pocahontas County
|Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office
Some pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS have safe medication disposal boxes that are operational year-round. While not all CVS and Walgreens locations have a box, according to CVS’s website, all stories without a box now offer DiposeRx at no cost to patients filling an opioid prescription, and Walgreens’ website says that DisposeRx packets are available by request.