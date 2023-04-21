CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 22, and lots of places in West Virginia are accepting old prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of locations in north central West Virginia’s major cities. If you don’t see a drop-off location near you, you can search for your ZIP code on the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration website.

Area Location Clarksburg Walgreens on Rosebud Avenue Clarksburg Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center Clarksburg City Hall Clarksburg Walmart – East Point Shopping Center Bridgeport Bridgeport Police Department Fairmont Fairmont Police Department Public Safety Building Doddridge County Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department Doddridge County West Virginia State Police West Union Morgantown SAM’s Club Pharmacy on University Town Centre Drive (Granville PD) Morgantown Pierpont Landing Pharmacy Morgantown Kroger at Suncrest Town Centre Morgantown The Village at Heritage Point off J.D. Anderson Drive Morgantown Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department Morgantown Mon Health Medical Center Braxton County Braxton County Courthouse Pocahontas County Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office

Some pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS have safe medication disposal boxes that are operational year-round. While not all CVS and Walgreens locations have a box, according to CVS’s website, all stories without a box now offer DiposeRx at no cost to patients filling an opioid prescription, and Walgreens’ website says that DisposeRx packets are available by request.