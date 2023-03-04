Did you know? Moisturizers are made of ingredients known as humectants and emollients that work to draw moisture to the skin.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dry skin is an issue many people suffer in the winter, but there are ways to manage it.

“As you may notice, when the temperature drops the humidity drops, and our furnaces turn on and all of those things take moisture out of the air,” said Amy Kassouf, MD, dermatologist for Cleveland Clinic. ”And so as the moisture balances in the air, it actually pulls it out of our skin and that makes us feel much dryer.”

Dry skin can cause flakiness, itchiness, tightness and cracking.

To help treat it, Dr. Kassouf said you should avoid watery moisturizers and go for richer ones that build thicker barriers. Drugstore moisturizers will work just fine.

Those whose dry skin comes from a skin disease like eczema can also use a basic food grade oil.

“A little olive oil, a little coconut oil when you’re still a little bit warm from the shower and hydrated,” Dr. Kassouf said. “You put that little bit of oil, which has no preservatives, no fragrances, nothing else, right on the skin and it locks in that moisture, that’s probably the best.”

As for cleaners, Dr. Kassouf said that foaming ones will do the job, followed by some moisturizer.