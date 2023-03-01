CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Eli Lilly and Company Wednesday will expand its Insulin Value Program that caps patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month and reduce the prices of its most commonly prescribed insulins by 70%.

According to a press release from the company, it will be

Cutting the list price of its non-branded insulin, Insulin Lispro Injection 100 units/mL, to $25 a vial. Effective May 1, 2023, it will be the lowest list-priced mealtime insulin available, and less than the price of a Humalog ® vial in 1999.

Cutting the list price of Humalog® (insulin lispro injection) 100 units/mL, Lilly's most commonly prescribed insulin, and Humulin® (insulin human) injection 100 units/mL by 70%, effective in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(insulin lispro injection) 100 units/mL , Lilly’s most commonly prescribed insulin, and Humulin (insulin human) injection 100 units/mL by 70%, effective in the fourth quarter of 2023. Launching RezvoglarTM (insulin glargine-aglr) injection, a basal insulin that is biosimilar to, and interchangeable with, Lantus® (insulin glargine) injection, for $92 per five pack of KwikPens®, a 78% discount to Lantus, effective April 1, 2023.

The release said the company is also making the following changes effective immediately:

Automatically capping out-of-pocket costs at $35 at participating retail pharmacies for people with commercial insurance using Lilly insulin.

Those without insurance can immediately download the Lilly Insulin Value Program savings card to receive Lilly insulins for $35 per month.

Lilly said that in the coming weeks, it will launch a nationwide public awareness campaign to help its customers learn how to access its new affordable options. Click here for more information.