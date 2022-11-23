ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — WV Navigator is holding a free, in-person ACA Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment and re-enrollment assistance event in Elkins next week.

The open enrollment period began at the start of the month and will run until Sunday, Jan. 15, although those who wish to have coverage as of Jan. 1 must sign up by Thursday, Dec. 15.

According to a press release from First Choice Services, which runs WV Navigator, there are new rules during this year’s open enrollment period which will make it so that thousands more West Virginia families “will likely qualify to get coverage as well.”

Those new rules include expanding eligibility to those who had previously been blocked from receiving coverage because they had an unaffordable offer of insurance through an employer, the release says.

And, last year, more than nine in 10 people who got their insurance on the Marketplace were eligible for a monthly subsidy that helps them pay for the plan they selected, according to First Choice Services.

“Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year,” WV Navigator Program Director Jeremy Smith said.

The event is scheduled to take place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Elkins-Randolph YMCA at 400 Davis Ave. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome all day, according to the release.

WV Navigator is available to assist those who need help signing up by phone at 304-356-5834 or online.