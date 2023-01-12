CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There are only a few more days to enroll in Marketplace health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare.”

The WV Navigator program’s parent company, First Choice Services, recently received $1.05 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The program helps people find and select healthcare options through the Marketplace, Medicaid and CHIP.

According to a press release from First Choice Services, 22.7% more people have enrolled in the Marketplace so far this year than last.

WV Navigator is encouraging anyone who does not have health insurance to check the Marketplace, even if they’ve looked at prices before.

“Most people will qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith. “We are urging people to look at the new plans and prices released this year. In many cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should look into it again this year.”

Additionally, those who were not previously eligible because they had an offer of insurance through an employer, may now be eligible, according to the release.

The last day to enroll for 2023 is Sunday, Jan. 15 except for people who qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.

According to the release, WV Navigator will also be available by phone at 304-356-5834 on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 8 a.m. to midnight.