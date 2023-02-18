CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cases of cancer in people under the age of 50 appears to be on the rise.

“It’s a very concerning trend for sure and one we see in clinic all the time,” said Suneel Kamath, MD, oncologist for Cleveland Clinic. ”If you look at my clinic schedule, and I just kind of scan through the ages of the patients coming in, there are a lot more people in their 20s and 30s than there were in the past.”

According to a study released last year, this rise may be due in part to people getting screenings done at a younger age.

That being said, the study also notes the possibility of changes in dietary, lifestyle and environmental exposures, with one factor, obesity, being pointed out by researchers.

“We know that calorie excess really causes a lot of harmful things in terms of metabolism, inflammation,” Dr. Kamath said. “All of those things can be triggers for cancer and because excess weight is such a global risk factor, it really could affect many different tumor types.”

Along with annual screenings, Dr. Kamath recommends keeping a healthy weight, regularly exercising and eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.