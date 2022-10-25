MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is looking to refill its Emergency Department toy closet by hosting a toy drive. Until the end of the year, a member of Security under the canopy at the main hospital entrance will be accepting donations of new, unused toys.

(WVU Medicine Photo)

Gifting a toy can help medical staff build trust with a child and help them through the visit.

“These kids are often sick, scared, or in pain, and the simple gift of a toy, book, or game helps to brighten their day,” said Fairmont Medical Center nurse director, Cari Morgan. “We hope this toy drive will help us restock on these gifts that make such a huge impact for our patients.”

Toy donations are welcome at any time, not just during a toy drive, and anyone who wants to support Fairmont Medical Center with a toy drive of their own can contact Cari Morgan at cari.morgan@wvumedicine.org.

To learn more about the Fairmont Medical Center, you can visit WVUMedicine.org/Fairmont-Medical-Center.