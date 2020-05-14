Fairmont Senior High School girl’s lacrosse team to host fundraiser for cancer research

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Every year, the Fairmont Senior High School girl’s lacrosse team has held a fundraiser to help raise money for cancer research. This year they will continue to do so, despite the pandemic.

Saturday, May 16, the team will be hosting a virtual yoga class. An instructor from Fairmont Fitness will be leading the class from 11 a.m. – 12p.m. through a level one class.

The coach of the team explained that the event will be fun, nothing too serious and is meant to raise money for a good cause.

“Team concept is what we preach all the time, and this is a part of the team,” Coach Jonathan Cain described. “Bringing the girls together, making them work as a team, and like I said, we like to give back to the community. I think everybody has been effected by cancer in some way, and this is our way of raising money for it.”

The class is open to anyone who wants to join, admission is $10 a person to participate. Coaches stated that this is a tradition they do every year with the team as a bonding experience, and one that the team loves doing.

Leah Shaw is a rising senior on the team. She stated that she was upset they didn’t get a chance to play this year, but she is happy the team is still doing things to bring them, and the community, together.

“We normally have a game dedicated to breast cancer, its been a part of it, and we all enjoy the game a lot, and we have fun with it,” said Shaw. “I mean I have had family members effected by cancer, so it’s heart warming. It brings community to our team, because we have our own team, but this is like bringing everybody else in to be a part of it.”

Those who want to sign up and participate can do on the team’s Facebook page, where a donation and sign up sheet is located.