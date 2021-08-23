Fairmont State University receives Campus Mental Health Grant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Fairmont State University will launch its Falcon Mental Health Awareness Program after receiving a Campus Mental Health Grant.

The university was awarded the grant from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to support the program.

The Falcon Mental Health Awareness Program will use support programs and other existing mental health services to promote mental health awareness and prevention among the campus. Health promotions like Wellness Fairs, Yoga on the Quad, Main Street Mental Health in the Falcon Center, as well as others will occur monthly.

“Our goal is to ensure that our students are aware that we have mental health services available on campus, that we are there for them and that they are never alone. We are glad that they’re here, and we want to keep them safe and healthy while they’re here,” Fairmont State Director of Student Health, Chelsea Collins, said.

One of the activities scheduled for the program will include a walk around campus to raise awareness about suicide prevention and negative mental health stigmas. This will take place on Sept. 8 during Suicide Prevention Week for “Stomp Out the Stigma Walk and Roll.”

“According to the CDC, more than 25 percent of 18 – 24-year olds have seriously considered suicide over the past few months, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Collins. “We aim to combat this statistic through unified, interprofessional efforts to increase awareness and provide education to improve the mental health status of our students and campus community as a whole.”