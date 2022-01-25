Get a $10 Amazon gift card for donating blood

FILE – The exterior of an American Red Cross branch that started to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma donations on May 11, 2020 in Fairfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The American Red Cross announced that anyone who donates blood in the month of February will receive an Amazon gift card by email.

According to the Red Cross, since the first-ever blood crisis alert was given, many donors have responded to generously give blood, but the efforts to replenish blood supplies have only gotten more complicated. With severe winter weather spreading across the country, numerous blood drives have been canceled, and an estimated 6,500 blood and platelet donations were not collected.

Because of the critically low blood supplies, several incentives are being offered to donors. Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts if you donate in the month of January. To receive the free Original Glazed dozen, visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop by Jan. 31 and present a donation sticker or a digital blood donor card through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Amazon will offer a gift card to anyone who donates blood in February through the American Red Cross.

When you share a couple hours of your time to donate, you’re giving someone more time with loved ones, more hugs, more hope and more healing. American Red Cross website

If you are looking to donate blood, here is a list of locations in north central West Virginia or you can browse donation sites on the American Red Cross or Vitalant.

Donation sites near Morgantown

American Red Cross (click here to see times):

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022: WVU Health Sciences Center South Tower – 1 Medical Center Drive Morgantown, WV 26505

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022: Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources – 1306 Evansdale Dr Morgantown, WV 26506

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022: RSMO Am Red Cross Morgantown – 1299 Pineview Drive Suite 300 Morgantown, WV 26505

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022: West Virginia University Lyon Tower – Evansdale Drive Morgantown, WV 26506

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022: Health Science Center South Tower – 1 Medical Center Drive Morgantown, WV 26505

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022: Student Rec Center – 2001 Rec Center Drive Morgantown, WV 26506

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022: RSMO Am Red Cross Morgantown: 1299 Pineview Drive Suite 300 Morgantown, WV 26505

Donation sites near Clarksburg

American Red Cross (click here to see times):

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022: Benedum Center – 164 West Main Street Bridgeport, WV 26330

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022: Benedum Center – 164 West Main Street Bridgeport, WV 26330

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022: Benedum Center – 164 West Main Street Bridgeport, WV 26330

Vitalant (click here to see times):

Friday, Jan. 28: Meadowbrook Mall – 2399 Meadowbrook Road Bridgeport, WV 26330

Wednesday. Feb. 2: The Bridge – 400 Forrester Blv. Bridgeport, WV 26330

Friday, Feb. 4: St. Joseph’s Hospital Event Center – 929 Brushy Fork Rd. Buckhannon, WV 26202

Blood donation appointments can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).