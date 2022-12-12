BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.

Starting Jan. 6, health-focused nonprofit organizations in Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties will receive funding courtesy of the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon via its Healthy Communities Initiative.

“Our team is excited to partner with dedicated nonprofits that inspire people to make healthier choices,” said Janell Ray, executive director of the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon. “These organizations provide important services that address a variety of health-related challenges, such as access to food and health care, treatment of substance use disorder, and chronic disease management.”

The Healthy Communities Initiative provides grant funding to organizations looking to develop the health and wellness of their area.

Organizations looking to apply for a grant should so by Feb. 6, 2023. Requirements and guidelines for the grants can be found here.

You can learn more by visiting www.pallottinebuckhannon.org.