MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Health System and Intermed Labs at Mon Health was awarded $100,000 from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation to support its efforts in providing West Virginians with finger prosthetics using artificial intelligence.

According to a Monday Mon Health release, Fingy3D creates custom-fitted, 3D-printed finger prosthetics using a submitted photo, which an AI scanner analyzes to generate a custom prosthetic.

An Intermed Labs Fingy3D finger prosthetic (Mon Health photo)

The Benedum Foundation funds will be used to secure equipment, “such as a 3D printer, educational materials, outreach efforts, prosthetic assistance, and staffing directly related to the Fingy3D project,” the release said.

“The partnership between Mon Health System and Intermed Labs exemplifies the power of collaboration in bringing life-changing technology to those in need,” said Dr. Tom McClellan, co-founder and CEO of Intermed Labs at Mon Health. “We are incredibly grateful to the Benedum Foundation for assisting us in making a real difference in the lives of West Virginians.”

More information about Fingy3D can be found at Fingy3D.com. For more about Intermed Labs at Mon Health, visit IntermedLabs.com.