Grant awarded to WV program for pregnant and postpartum women

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A grant was awarded to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health.

The $2.7 million grant is one of four from the State Pilot Grant Program for Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women under the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

This money will go toward helping pregnant and postpartum West Virginian women with substance use disorder. Specifically, it will be used to expand the Drug Free Moms and Babies (DFMB) program and support a state Project Director position within DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.

“With the help of our partners, this grant will enable us to further support pregnant and postpartum women and families impacted by the ongoing opioid epidemic,” said Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, Christina Mullins. “We remain committed to expanding access to family-centered services that address substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery across West Virginia.”

The Bureau for Behavioral Health will work with the WV Perinatal Partnership to expand services for women and their families.

“We’re very excited to be part of this project and look forward to our continued collaboration with the Bureau for Behavioral Health to improve the health of women and their infants in West Virginia,” said Dr. Kimberly Farry, Board Chairperson of the WV Perinatal Partnership and obstetrician and gynecologist at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. “As I see first-hand in my medical practice, there is a significant need for improved systems of care. This grant provides a wonderful opportunity to develop much needed services for West Virginia’s women and their families.”

For more information about the Bureau for Behavioral Health, go to https://dhhr.wv.gov/BBH and for the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership, go to https://www.wvperinatal.org/.